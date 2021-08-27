UrduPoint.com

US Singer Paul Stanley Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:11 PM

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

The singer who had informed his fans and friend about virus infection has said that he is not in Intensive Care Unit.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 27th, 2021) Paul Stanley, a US singer, on Friday tested positive for Coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, The Tears Are Falling informed his fans and followers on social media that he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

He wrote, “I am not in ICU,”.

He also tweeted, “PEOPLE!!! I am fine! I am not in ICU! My heart allows me to do 26 miles a day on my bike! I don’t know where this came from but it’s absolute nonsense,”.

In another tweet earlier, he had said, “I had been sick with flu-like symptoms and was tested repeatedly and was negative. As of late this afternoon I tested positive.” He also said, “The crew, staff and band have all tested negative once again.”

Paul Stanley’s rock band Kiss has also postponed its show the End Of The Road tour due to the virus infection.

