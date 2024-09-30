Open Menu

Ushna Shah Reveals Struggle With Mental Illness

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2024 | 01:15 PM

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna shares she is affected by a condition known as “prosopagnosia”  - a commonly referred to as face blindness

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2024) Popular actress Ushna Shah on Monday disclosed that she is suffering from a mental illness that is causing her to lose her ability to recognize faces.

Taking to Instagram story, Ushna shared that she is affected by a condition known as “prosopagnosia” --a commonly referred to as face blindness.

She wrote that this condition has become a bitter reality for her, making it difficult for her to recognize people's faces—a situation that she once found amusing.

Ushna further mentioned that she is saving this message in the highlights of her Instagram account so that people can understand her condition and not jump to conclusions.

The actress emphasized the need to raise awareness about prosopagnosia in society, stating that the condition affects many people, and she believes she is not alone in facing this challenge.

