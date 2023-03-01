Ushna Shah sad and angry over online trolling

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress who is under fire over her dressing on the day of her marriage has strongly reacted to the online trolling.

Lollywood star Ushna Shah, who has been under fire on social media for her wedding dressing, has strongly reacted to online trolling.

The actress has expressed sadness and anger over what people said about her dressing the day she wed with Pakistani golfer Hamza Amin.

The Mere Khwabon Ka Diya actress took to Instagram and wrote, “I haven't reacted to online trolling for years, but I am a human being at a very vulnerable time of my life. A new bride in a new home."

She also said, ,” From hiring photography teams who signed NDAs to hiring security and strict guest lists at the door, I wanted to protect our union and only share what I was comfortable with, I worked very hard to make this time private. Several people invaded that privacy to exploit our happy occasion, including disrupting our nikkah.

The actress was of the view that she was mortified as any bride would be, adding that she had a human moment and she reacted. "I exposed the first person I learnt invaded my privacy, I defended myself, I even retracted because they apologised, and I learnt others were also involved, in worse ways, and because the damage done to me couldn't be undone either way,”.

Ushna went on to say that she did not want to offend Pakistani culture as it was not her intention to do so.

She wrote, “If that is what people feel I have done then I apologise for letting anyone down."

It may be mentioned here that the actress will spend her whole time with her new family instead of using Instagram for few days.