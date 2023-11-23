Open Menu

Ushna Shah Urges Global Reading Of Surah Al-Baqarah Amidst Gaza Attacks

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 23, 2023 | 06:07 PM

The actress emphasizes that “whatever is happening in the world today, Allah had already revealed it in Surah Al-Baqarah.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2023) In the midst of the continued and harrowing attacks on Gaza by Israel, resulting in the tragic loss of over 14,000 lives, predominantly women and children, social media has become a vital platform for amplifying voices against these atrocities.

Noteworthy figures worldwide, including Pakistani actress Ushna Shah, have taken to platforms like X, which is previously known as Twitter, to condemn the ongoing injustice.

In a recent tweet that has garnered significant attention on social media, Ushna Shah encouraged people globally, irrespective of their religious backgrounds, to read Surah Al-Baqarah from the Holy Quran. The relentless Israeli aggression has prompted widespread condemnation, with individuals from diverse backgrounds expressing solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Ushna Shah, adding her voice to the chorus of those standing against the injustice, shared a heartfelt message on her X account. In her tweet, she stated, “I urge Muslims and non-Muslims to read Surah Al-Baqarah from the Holy Quran,”. For those who may not understand urdu, she kindly requested them to read the English translation.

In her message, Ushna Shah emphasized that “whatever is happening in the world today, Allah had already revealed it in Surah Al-Baqarah.” She further shared that she has personally read Surah Al-Baqarah with its translation, and it has deeply moved her.

