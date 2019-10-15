(@Aneesah05582539)

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah landed in trouble after her demeaning' and sexist' remarks to a pizza delivery guy at 2:30 a.m sparked outrage on social networking website Twitter

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) On a Twitter post, the actress wrote, "Mard banein, aap ek chaar saal ki bachi nahee hai, mardaangi peida karein." (Be a man.

You are not a four-year-old girl. Try to be manly).She stated that the pizza delivery boy was scared of her growling pitbull dog which she was holding back.However, the actress posted another tweet to explain her position in this situation and said, "To everybody crying about my rant to the pizza guy.

I was holding the dog. He refused to come in. The first ten minutes of mera waada hei kuch nahi Hota, meina pakra hua hei issey please guzar jayein,bahadur baneyin Shahbash didn't work." (I promise that the dog will not do anything as I am holding her.

Dont get afraid).None of that encouragement worked. But as soon as his masculinity was challenged my pizza was inside. Says more about society then it does me, she added.