UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ushna Shah's Remarks To Pizza Boy Spark Twitter Outrage

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 51 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:51 PM

Ushna Shah's remarks to pizza boy spark Twitter outrage

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah landed in trouble after her demeaning' and sexist' remarks to a pizza delivery guy at 2:30 a.m sparked outrage on social networking website Twitter

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) Pakistani actress Ushna Shah landed in trouble after her demeaning' and sexist' remarks to a pizza delivery guy at 2:30 a.m sparked outrage on social networking website Twitter.On a Twitter post, the actress wrote, "Mard banein, aap ek chaar saal ki bachi nahee hai, mardaangi peida karein." (Be a man.

You are not a four-year-old girl. Try to be manly).She stated that the pizza delivery boy was scared of her growling pitbull dog which she was holding back.However, the actress posted another tweet to explain her position in this situation and said, "To everybody crying about my rant to the pizza guy.

I was holding the dog. He refused to come in. The first ten minutes of mera waada hei kuch nahi Hota, meina pakra hua hei issey please guzar jayein,bahadur baneyin Shahbash didn't work." (I promise that the dog will not do anything as I am holding her.

Dont get afraid).None of that encouragement worked. But as soon as his masculinity was challenged my pizza was inside. Says more about society then it does me, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Man Ushna Shah Post

Recent Stories

Actress Iqra, her fiancé share Miami pictures, ga ..

5 minutes ago

Libya's Haftar on Gaddafi Son's Presidential Hopes ..

5 minutes ago

Libya Needs International Arms Embargo Lifted to F ..

5 minutes ago

Iqbal's vision to be major component of new Natio ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Russian President

22 minutes ago

S.Korea, Japan to hold working level diplomatic ta ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.