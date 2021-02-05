UrduPoint.com
Usman Khan: Charlie Chaplin Of Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:35 PM

Usman Khan: Charlie Chaplin of Pakistan

Usman Khan says he started acting like Charlie Chaplin to make people laugh as COVID-19  situation hit the country.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2021) Usman Khan, 28, appeared as “Charlie Chaplin” to make people laugh during these difficult times of COVID-19.

Wearing Costume of Chaplin and fake mustache and a little eyeliner, Usman perfectly has performed the character of Charlie Chaplin on the streets of Peshawar.

Before acting as Charlie Chaplin, Usman Khan used to sell toys for children in the markets.

“I have started doing this to make people laugh and to come to comedy as they [public] have suffered a lot due to COVID-19 situation,” said usman Khan in an interview to a reporter.

“I watched videos of Charlie Chaplin and then decided to act like him,” he said while explaining as how he successful performed the role of Charlie Chaplin.

Interestingly, his friends make his films as he comes out to the streets and the main roads and is grabbing huge popularity on social media.

