UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usman Mukhtar To Play Imran Khan In Anwar Maqsood’s Upcoming Play

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 59 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 10:58 AM

Usman Mukhtar to play Imran Khan in Anwar Maqsood’s upcoming play

We are guessing his role will revolve around Imran Khan’s life as a cricketer.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th July, 2019) Actor Usman Mukhtar, he has rose to fame with his performance in Anaa and Parchi, has announced that he will be playing the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Anwar Maqsood’s upcoming play.

Taking to Instagram, the actor cum cinematographer told his fans that this is happening. He will be playing Imran Khan in Anwar Maqsood’s play Naach na Jaanay.

The play will be premiered on July 24 at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Islamabad.

“I’m playing Imran Khan in Anwar Maqsood’s and @kopykatsproduction next production Naach na Jaanay premiering 24th July at Pnca Islamabad,” he wrote.

Since Usman Mukhtar shared the collage of Imran Khan from his cricketing days, we are guessing his role will revolve around Imran Khan’s life as a cricketer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister July From Instagram

Recent Stories

Singer Ali Noor is back and better now

25 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

34 minutes ago

ICJ to announce verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case ..

36 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 July 2019

44 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Turkish Consul Gener ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Special Representat ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.