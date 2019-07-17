Usman Mukhtar to play Imran Khan in Anwar Maqsood’s upcoming play

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th July, 2019) Actor Usman Mukhtar, he has rose to fame with his performance in Anaa and Parchi, has announced that he will be playing the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Anwar Maqsood’s upcoming play.

Taking to Instagram, the actor cum cinematographer told his fans that this is happening. He will be playing Imran Khan in Anwar Maqsood’s play Naach na Jaanay.

The play will be premiered on July 24 at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Islamabad.

“I’m playing Imran Khan in Anwar Maqsood’s and @kopykatsproduction next production Naach na Jaanay premiering 24th July at Pnca Islamabad,” he wrote.

Since Usman Mukhtar shared the collage of Imran Khan from his cricketing days, we are guessing his role will revolve around Imran Khan’s life as a cricketer.