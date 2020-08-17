UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ustad Fateh Ali Khan’s 23rd Death Anniversary Is Being Observed Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 02:48 PM

Ustad Fateh Ali Khan’s 23rd death anniversary is being observed today

The fans, friends and family members have organized sittings and played his “qawalis” to pay tribute to king of Qawali Ustad Fateh Ali Khan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th, 2020) The 23rd death anniversary of great Qawal Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is being observed today.

Ustad Fateh Ali Khan left a treasure of melodies for us to cherish forever.

Khan was taken ill with kidney and liver failure on August 11‚ 1997 in London. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest at Cromwell Hospital‚ London‚ on Saturday‚ August 16‚ 1997 at the age of 48.

The legend Qawwali singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was born on October 13‚ 1948 in Faisalabad. He was the fifth child and first son of Fateh Ali Khan, a musician, vocalist, instrumentalist, and Qawwal.

He was a singer of Qawwali and considered one of the greatest singers ever recorded; he possessed a six-octave vocal range and could perform at a high level of intensity for several hours.

Extending the 600-year old Qawwali tradition of his family‚ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is widely credited with introducing Sufi music to international audiences.

He was popularly known as Shahenshah-e-Qawwali‚ meaning The King of Kings of Qawwali.

He had his first public performance at the age of 16. Moreover, Nusrat introduced qawwali music to international audiences.

He also did music projects with India music composer A R Rehman and film lyricist Javed Akhtar. He reached out to western audiences through his work with Peter Gabriel on the soundtrack to The Last Temptation of Christ in 1985.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records‚ Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan holds the world record for the largest recorded output by a Qawwali artist--a total of 125 albums as of 2001.

His famous qawwali songs are, Allah Hoo Allah Hoo, Tu Kuja Man Kuja, Mast Nazron Se Allah Bachaye, Mere Rashke Qamar, Afreen Afreen, Tumhe Dillagi Bhool Jani Paregi, Ye jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai etc.

Related Topics

India Faisalabad World Film And Movies Music Died London Man Ye Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan August October

Recent Stories

Cinemas inside shopping malls to resume activities ..

35 minutes ago

Army Chief to fly to Saudi Arabia today

50 minutes ago

UAE condemns attacks by Houthi Militia on Kingdom ..

50 minutes ago

All new Tecno spark 6 with G70 processor is soon g ..

1 hour ago

Shoaib Malik asks fans to guess where he is going

1 hour ago

UAE Says Peace Deal With Israel Not Aimed Against ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.