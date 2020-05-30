Uzma Khan rejects rumours of deal with Malik Riaz’s family

The actress who was accused of extra marital relations with Usman Malik—the son-in-law of property tycoon Malik Riaz—has demanded Punjab Police Chief to meet her to hear her grievances as the police officials concerned did not make any arrest in her case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 30th, 2020) Lollywood actress Uzma Khan rejected the rumors that she has struck deal with Malik Riaz’s family and left Pakistan to settle there in Dubai here on Saturday.

The actress demanded the Inspector General of Police, Punjab to take notice against the inaction of his subordinate officers as no arrest was made on FIR registered on her complaint against Malik Riaz’s daughters including Amina Usman, Pashmina and Amber Malik.

Taking to twitter, Uzma Khan wrote: “I want to inform that I’m in Lahore. I request IG Punjab to meet me. Police officers are not cooperating and not even arresting Amber Malik, Amina & Pashmina.

The actress tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, requesting them to help her in the case against Malik Riaz’s family.

“My life is in danger,” she further said, adding that she did not make any deal with Malik Riaz’s family and also did not leave for UAE to be settled there.

On Thursday night, Defense-C Police lodged FIR against Amina Usman, Pashmina and Amber Malik, the daughters of Property Tycoon Malik Riaz, over charges of entering her house, torturing her and her sister and accusing her of extra marital relation with Usman Malik—the son-in-law of Malik Riaz.