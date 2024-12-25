- Home
- Showbiz
- Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advan ..
Varun Dhawan Breaks Silence Over Allegations Of Inappropriate Behaviors With Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 25, 2024 | 05:58 PM
Varun Dhawan in a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra says his actions were misrepresented
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2024) A video of Varun went viral which showed him kissing Kiara Advani on the cheek and touched Alia Bhatt's stomach. These clips sparked widespread discussion on social media.
Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Varun Dhawan said that his actions were misrepresented.
He clarified, “Playful teasing, when done in a pleasant and friendly environment, whether with men or women, is part of the fun. I joke around with my male co-stars too, but no one mentions that,”.
Addressing the incident with Kiara Advani, Varun explained, “It was all pre-planned. The clip was recorded for a digital cover, and we were asked to showcase some movement and action.
Kiara is a phenomenal actress, and her reaction was also part of the plan,”.
The controversy comes at a time when Varun Dhawan’s new film, “Baby Joon” has been released globally.
Directed by Kalis and produced by Itali, the action-thriller features Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff in key roles.
“Baby Joon” has earned the distinction of being Varun’s largest release which hit over 1,250 screens across 75+ countries.
According to the trade analysts, the film is expected to earn INR15 crore on its opening day and surpass INR50 crore over its first weekend.
Recent Stories
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..
Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges
Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday
Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..
Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon
MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31
PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan
American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit
UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award
Ministry of Culture organises ‘As the Sun Appears from Beyond’ exhibition at ..
UAE President and Turkish Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations and regio ..
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advan ..2 minutes ago
-
Comedy play “ Three Idiots” held at PAC19 hours ago
-
Stage drama ‘Heer Waris Shah’ captivates audience2 days ago
-
Death anniversary of Noor Jehan observed today2 days ago
-
Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan remembered2 days ago
-
Why Bobby Deol’s wife slapped Kareena Kapoor on set film Ajnabee?2 days ago
-
Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference5 days ago
-
Renowned actor Ali Ejaz remembered7 days ago
-
Is Ayesha Afridi relative of Shahid Afridi?8 days ago
-
Mahira Khan says she was offered role in web series Heeramandi 15 years ago8 days ago
-
Indian actor held after stampede death at film screening12 days ago
-
Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute during Pushpa 2 screening13 days ago