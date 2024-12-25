Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani

(@Abdulla99267510)

Varun Dhawan in a podcast with Shubhankar Mishra says his actions were misrepresented

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 25th, 2024) A video of Varun went viral which showed him kissing Kiara Advani on the cheek and touched Alia Bhatt's stomach. These clips sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Speaking on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Varun Dhawan said that his actions were misrepresented.

He clarified, “Playful teasing, when done in a pleasant and friendly environment, whether with men or women, is part of the fun. I joke around with my male co-stars too, but no one mentions that,”.

Addressing the incident with Kiara Advani, Varun explained, “It was all pre-planned. The clip was recorded for a digital cover, and we were asked to showcase some movement and action.

Kiara is a phenomenal actress, and her reaction was also part of the plan,”.

The controversy comes at a time when Varun Dhawan’s new film, “Baby Joon” has been released globally.

Directed by Kalis and produced by Itali, the action-thriller features Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

“Baby Joon” has earned the distinction of being Varun’s largest release which hit over 1,250 screens across 75+ countries.

According to the trade analysts, the film is expected to earn INR15 crore on its opening day and surpass INR50 crore over its first weekend.