UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Varun Dhawan To Raise Funds For Farmers In Maharashtra

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 04:34 PM

Varun Dhawan to raise funds for farmers in Maharashtra

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan will raise funds for farmers in Maharashtra through actor Arjun Kapoor`s sister Anshula Kapoor`s online fundraising platform Fankind

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Bollywood star Varun Dhawan will raise funds for farmers in Maharashtra through actor Arjun Kapoor`s sister Anshula Kapoor`s online fundraising platform Fankind.As part of a campaign on Fankind, a fan will get to play a game of paintball with Varun.

Fans have to buy entries for a minimum of Rs 300 or multiples thereof, which will enable them to become part of a random selection process by a third party.All proceeds received through the campaign will go for the welfare of farmers by providing resources to the NGO Manavlok Foundation."The severe water crisis in Maharashtra has affected farmers the most.

The prolonged drought has resulted in a loss of agricultural livelihood.

Which is why the funds we raise through this first Fankind experience will support Manavlok Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that works with farmers and provides them with resources such as irrigation systems, fertilisers, seeds, saplings and new training," Varun said in a statement.The 'Main Tera Hero' actor added that the donations will be used towards their "horticulture project to help farmers supplement their existing income by cultivating non-traditional crops that are suited for the local land and can survive the drought."Excited about her first campaign, Anshula said: "This campaign will help Manavlok Foundation in doing good work without having to stress out about raising funds.

Related Topics

Water Bollywood Drought Buy Varun Dhawan All

Recent Stories

Japan provides 560 million Yen (5.2 million USD) t ..

6 seconds ago

Supreme Court (SC) orders for completion of oran ..

8 seconds ago

Kashmir issue: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen ..

10 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

12 minutes ago

Upgrdation of road infrastructure in Balochistan N ..

9 minutes ago

U.S. signs deal with EU to increase beef exports

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.