Vasay Chaudhary tests positive for Coronavirus

The actor who also hosts a program with a local TV has gone into isolation after he tested positive for Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2020) Popular actor and tv host Vasay Chaudhary tested positive for Coronavirus here on Tuesday.

Vasay Chaudhary hosts program “Mazakrat’ with a local TV channel.

After his reports, Vasay Chaudhary abandoned his activities and went into isolation at his home.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19 and self quarantining. I have no symptoms. My family tested negative. I have already notified people I have come in contact with recently to get themselves tested and self isolate, if need be,", the actor tweeted.

Vasay got fame due to his performance in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.