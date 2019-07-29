Veena Malik defends Firdous Jamal amid social media backlash

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 29th July, 2019) Actress Veena Malik has come out in Firdous Jamaal following the social media backlash against the veteran for his ageist remarks for Mahira Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Veena Malik wrote, Firdous Jamal is under attack for having his opinion about an actor.

She added that he was and is part of this industry before anyone else who's criticising him.

“I mean such a small industry and tolerance level so low for criticism. How these people will grow if they can’t take slightest criticism?” she said.

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal had targeted Mahira Khan for ageing.

Speaking in a morning show, the actor said that Mahira Khan should do roles of a mother instead of a heroine.

“Sorry to say, she is not heroine stuff. She is a mediocre sort of a model. She is not a good actress and not a heroine,” he said.

He went on to say, “She is over aged. There are no heroines in this age. They play the role of a mother.”

Firdous Jamal is being condemned for these remarks. Several Pakistani celebs have come out in Mahira Khan’s support and called out Firdous Jamal for his ageist remarks.

While Firdous Jamal is a legend in his domain and has delivered numerous blockbuster hit dramas in the past, Mahira Khan has acted opposite to Shahrukh Khan in Bollywood besides winning several national and international awards.

Mahira has yet to give her response on his statement.