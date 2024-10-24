Veena Malik In Spotlight For Her New Romance
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 24, 2024 | 07:55 PM
Actress opens up about her relationship with TikToker Sharyar Chaudhry, who is six years younger than her
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 24th, 2024) Pakistani actress and model Veena Malik is currently making headlines due to her new romance with a man named Sharyar Chaudhry.
Veena Malik is in the news for her relationship with TikToker Sharyar Chaudhry, who is six years younger than her. The two have been exchanging gifts, which has been shared on social media.
Veena’s fans know Sharyar Chaudhry primarily through his social media account. He creates video content on TikTok, but his face has yet to be seen by anyone; despite being active on social media, he remains largely hidden from public view. Professionally, he is a businessman and entrepreneur.
In a recent conversation with a news organization, Veena discussed her temporary break from showbiz and the ups and downs of her personal life, and revealed several insights about the mysterious Sharyar Chaudhry.
Who is new mystery man in Veena Malik's Life?
Regarding Sharyar Chaudhry, Veena Malik mentioned that he has shown her a positive and unique side of life, and she is particularly fond of the fact that he has memorized the Quran.
Veena claimed that she and Sharyar look very beautiful together, which has led her to listen to more Bollywood songs lately. Despite his busy schedule, Sharyar makes time for her on social media.
Veena stated, “His handwriting is very beautiful, his voice is melodious and he sings very well,”.
On her temporary break from the media, Veena shared that she focused on her education during this time. She obtained a Bachelor's degree and took her Master's exams in Psychology, the results of which have not yet been announced.
