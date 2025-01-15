Veena Malik Says Her Connection With Almighty Allah Very Strong
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 15, 2025 | 07:42 PM
Actress says she is trolled with comments like if she wears a skirt, she cannot seek forgiveness
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2025) Pakistani actress and model Veena Malik has said that during trolling, she is often told that if she wears a skirt, she cannot seek forgiveness.
Veena Malik recently appeared on a private show where she answered various questions.
Responding to criticism about her dressing, Veena said, “I don’t show it, but my connection with Almighty Allah is very strong. I am trolled with comments like, ‘If you’ve worn a skirt, you can’t seek forgiveness anymore,”.
She added, “After all this, I studied my religion and read the Quran. I would like to tell all young people, and people of every faith, that once you read the Quran, you understand how to live your life and how to respond when someone does wrong to you,”.
During the show, Veena also spoke about a “mystery man” named Shehryar in her life. She said, “Shehryar and I have been talking for the past four months but his love for me goes back 15-16 years. He is 30 years old,”.
It may be mentioned here that Veena Malik married businessman Asad Bashir Khattak in Dubai in 2013. The couple has two children but the marriage ended after three years, with Veena citing irreconcilable differences as the reason.
Apart from Pakistan, Veena Malik also worked in India. The actress went to India in 2010 and spent several years working there.
