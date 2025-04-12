Open Menu

Velo Sound Station Season 3 Kicks Off With Glamorous Launch At Lahore Fort

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 02:01 PM

Velo Sound Station Season 3 Kicks Off with Glamorous Launch at Lahore Fort

The much-anticipated Velo Sound Station Season 3 has officially launched, bringing a new wave of music and creativity for fans across Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The much-anticipated Velo Sound Station Season 3 has officially launched, bringing a new wave of music and creativity for fans across Pakistan. The event marks the entry of acclaimed filmmaker Bilal Lashari, known for cinema blockbusters The Legend of Maula Jatt and Waar, and producer Ammara Hikmat into the world of high-end music video production.

The grand launch ceremony was held at the historic Lahore Fort, with a star-studded lineup of attendees including internationally renowned singer Atif Aslam, superstar Fawad Khan, Shae Gill, Anwarul Khalid, Faras Shafi, Zain Zohaib, Meesha Shafi,Ryan hikmat Mehek Rizvi, Alina Naqvi, aymen hikmat Nayab Velo marketing head, Zohaib AD and the Young Stunners. Kamran Lashari, Chairman of the Walled City of Lahore Authority, was also present, while fashion icon HSY hosted the event.

Season 3 kicked off with a powerful performance and music video by Faras Shafi and Zain Zohaib, which received tremendous appreciation from the audience.

Bilal Lashari’s direction was widely praised for its cinematic brilliance and creative edge.

The new season promises weekly releases of high-quality music videos, featuring stellar performances by Atif Aslam, Fawad Khan, Shae Gill, Anwarul Khalid, Young Stunners, Hasan Raheem, Natasha Noorani, Resham Fayaz, Abdul Hannan, and Adnan Dhool, among others.

Velo Sound Station, a leading platform in Pakistan's contemporary music scene, has previously played a key role in introducing fresh talent and innovative sounds to the audience. With Bilal Lashari at the creative helm this season, expectations are sky-high for groundbreaking visuals and musical storytelling.

The collaboration of veteran and emerging artists in this season is set to redefine the music landscape in Pakistan, offering fans a rich blend of style, substance, and sonic diversity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Music Young Atif Aslam Resham Meesha Shafi Event From Fawad Khan

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

5 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

5 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

5 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

5 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

6 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

7 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

7 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

9 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

9 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz