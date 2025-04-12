Velo Sound Station Season 3 Kicks Off With Glamorous Launch At Lahore Fort
Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 02:01 PM
The much-anticipated Velo Sound Station Season 3 has officially launched, bringing a new wave of music and creativity for fans across Pakistan
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The much-anticipated Velo Sound Station Season 3 has officially launched, bringing a new wave of music and creativity for fans across Pakistan. The event marks the entry of acclaimed filmmaker Bilal Lashari, known for cinema blockbusters The Legend of Maula Jatt and Waar, and producer Ammara Hikmat into the world of high-end music video production.
The grand launch ceremony was held at the historic Lahore Fort, with a star-studded lineup of attendees including internationally renowned singer Atif Aslam, superstar Fawad Khan, Shae Gill, Anwarul Khalid, Faras Shafi, Zain Zohaib, Meesha Shafi,Ryan hikmat Mehek Rizvi, Alina Naqvi, aymen hikmat Nayab Velo marketing head, Zohaib AD and the Young Stunners. Kamran Lashari, Chairman of the Walled City of Lahore Authority, was also present, while fashion icon HSY hosted the event.
Season 3 kicked off with a powerful performance and music video by Faras Shafi and Zain Zohaib, which received tremendous appreciation from the audience.
Bilal Lashari’s direction was widely praised for its cinematic brilliance and creative edge.
The new season promises weekly releases of high-quality music videos, featuring stellar performances by Atif Aslam, Fawad Khan, Shae Gill, Anwarul Khalid, Young Stunners, Hasan Raheem, Natasha Noorani, Resham Fayaz, Abdul Hannan, and Adnan Dhool, among others.
Velo Sound Station, a leading platform in Pakistan's contemporary music scene, has previously played a key role in introducing fresh talent and innovative sounds to the audience. With Bilal Lashari at the creative helm this season, expectations are sky-high for groundbreaking visuals and musical storytelling.
The collaboration of veteran and emerging artists in this season is set to redefine the music landscape in Pakistan, offering fans a rich blend of style, substance, and sonic diversity.
