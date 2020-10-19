Versatile actor 'Salim Nasir' remembred on his 31st death anniversary

Renowned versatile television and film actor Salim Nasir was remembred on the occasion of his 31st death anniversary on Monday to paid glowing tributes to his services in acting career

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Renowned versatile television and film actor Salim Nasir was remembred on the occasion of his 31st death anniversary on Monday to paid glowing tributes to his services in acting career.

Saleem Nasir was born to a Rajput family in Nagpur, British India on 15 November 1944. He had a successful, though short, career in tv and film acting.

Salim Nasir made his professional cinematic debut in film called 'Zaib-un-Nisa` in 1976. He earned accolades for his acting skills in many plays, especially Aakhri Chatan, Nishan-e-Haider, Ankahi, Dastak and Aangan Terha, electronic channels reported.

His acting was such that he would deliver impeccable performances in both comic and serious roles. Some of his memorable performances include Sultan Jalal ud Din in the serial Aakhree Chataan and Captain Sarwar Shaheed in the drama series Nishan e Haider.

Salim Nasir was honored with Pakistan's highest achievement award in the field of acting,'The President's Pride of Performance Award' presented to his family after his death.

At the age of 45 years, Salim Nasir suffered a heart attack on 24 September 1989.

On October 19, he experienced signs of extreme heart congestion and breathed his last.