UrduPoint.com

Versatile Playback Singer 'Masood Rana' Remembered

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 05:22 PM

Versatile playback singer 'Masood Rana' remembered

Versatile lollywood playback singer Masood Rana was remembered on his 26th death anniversary on Monday, rich tributes were paid for his unforgettable lifetime services in entertainment industr

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Versatile lollywood playback singer Masood Rana was remembered on his 26th death anniversary on Monday, rich tributes were paid for his unforgettable lifetime services in entertainment industry.

Masood Rana began his singing career in 1962 with the film Inqalab and remained one of the top male singers in urdu and Punjabi films for more than three decades till his death in a road accident on October 4, 1995..

He was born in Mirpur Khas, Sindh in 1938, electronic channels reported.

He started his career on Radio Pakistan, Hyderabad, in 1955 and established a group in Karachi in the early 60s with two other famous Names in showbiz, Nadeem Baig and Akhlaq Ahmed.

Rana got his first breakthrough when actor Saqi introduced him to the producer and director Iqbal Shehzad and musician Deebo.

He was proudly introduced as Pakistani Rafi and always lived up to his reputation.

In 1964, a Punjabi song Tange Wala Khair Mangda in the film Daachi was a street song.

He then became the most dominating male singer in both Urdu and Punjabi films when his six songs in Hamarahi (1966) were mega hits.

Rana is still the only male singer in Pakistani films who sang more than 300 songs in each of the two languages Urdu and Punjabi.

He sang in more than 550 films and was considered the most successful singer after Ahmed Rushdi.In addition to the film assignments he has also sung popular patriotic songs.

For film Aag Ka Darya he sang Ae Watan Hum Hain Teri Shama Kay Parwanon Main.

The other song is Sathio, Mujahido, Jaag Utha Hay Sara Watan (with Shaukat Ali) (Mujahid 1965).

During the 1965 war, he sang Yaad Karta Hai Zamana in the film Hamrahi (1965).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Film And Movies Showbiz Road Accident Hyderabad Male Mirpur Khas Nadeem Baig October Industry Top

Recent Stories

Entry-level King realme C21 Gets More Affordable a ..

Entry-level King realme C21 Gets More Affordable at PKR 17,999/-

10 seconds ago
 Hansal Mehta extends support to Shah Rukh Khan aft ..

Hansal Mehta extends support to Shah Rukh Khan after arrest of Aryan Khan

1 minute ago
 Sheikh Rashid says online visa service for Afghani ..

Sheikh Rashid says online visa service for Afghanistan will be launched in three ..

15 minutes ago
 IHC serves notice to owner of housing society

IHC serves notice to owner of housing society

3 minutes ago
 SC dismisses contempt of court petition filed agai ..

SC dismisses contempt of court petition filed against Chairman NAB

3 minutes ago
 Help desk established to facilitate NGOs for impro ..

Help desk established to facilitate NGOs for improved legal compliance

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.