Veteran actor Masood Akhtar passes away

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th , 2022) Veteran film and tv actor Masood Akhtar passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday after prolonged illness.

Akhtar was admitted to hospital a month ago after his health deteriorated as he was suffering from lung cancer.

People from different walks of life including the politicians have expressed sorrow and grief over demise of the legendary actor, and they prayed for the departed soul.

The actor had made huge contribution to the art of acting by performing in many movies, TV plays and theatre productions.

Akhtar also received the Pride of Performance Award for his artistic services.