Veteran Actor Rashid Naz Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 01:07 PM

Veteran actor Rashid Naz passes away

The actor was ill for a long time and was receiving his treatment at a hospital in Islamabad where he breathed his last on Monday morning.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2022) Veteran actor Rashid Naz passed on Monday morning. He was 73.

Rashid Naz worked in multitude of Pakistani films and television serials throughout his career. showbiz industry expressed grief and sorrow over his demise and termed it a big loss.

Taking to Instagram, Madiha Rizvi, the daughter of the actor, posted the sad news of her father’s demise. He was suffering from an illness for a long time.

The family said that Naz was receiving treatment at a local hospital in Islamabad where he breathed his last on Monday morning. The body of the actor was shifted to Peshawar for funeral today.

Naz was born in 1948 in Peshawar and started his career from a Pashto drama in 1971.

He came to limelight due to his excellent performance in 1973 in a drama serial ‘Aik Tha Gaoun’. He also worked in Hindo and urdu projects for television. Kudha Zameen Se Gaya Nahin, Ghulam Gardish, Inkaar, Doosra Asmaan and many others.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mehmood Khan expressed profound sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned and veteran artist Rashid Naz.

In a condolence message issued here on Monday, he expressed sympathies with the deceased's heirs adding his services in the field of art would be remembered forever.

He prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience.

