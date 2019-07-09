UrduPoint.com
Veteran Actress Zaheen Tahira Passes Away

27 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 10:43 AM

Veteran actress Zaheen Tahira passes away

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) Veteran Pakistani actress Zaheen Tahira has passed away at the age of 70.

She was put on the ventilator in a hospital in Karachi after suffering a cardiac attack last month. She had been in hospital for the past two weeks.

After the news of her being admitted to the hospital made rounds, several celebrities updated that Zaheen Tahira had been recovering but she breathed her last on Tuesday.

The legendary actress joined the entertainment industry in the mid 1960s and has worked in over 700 Pakistani dramas.

She had been one of the most beloved actresses of Pakistan

Zaheen Tahira was awarded with the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2013 by then-president Asif Ali Zardari for her distinctive work in the Pakistani tv industry.

Fans and celebrities are expressing their grief over the sad demise of the veteran actress.

