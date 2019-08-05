UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Veteran Film Actress 'Shamim Ara' Remembered

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 04:34 PM

Veteran Film actress 'Shamim Ara' remembered

Renowned film actress of Pakistan Shamim Ara was remembered on her third death anniversary on Monday (August 5)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Renowned film actress of Pakistan Shamim Ara was remembered on her third death anniversary on Monday (August 5).

Shamim Ara is a big name of Pakistani Film Industry. Her birth name was Putli Bai but she worked in films under the stage name Shamim Ara.

She was born in 1938 in Ali Garh, India and gave many super hit films of that time. Devdas, Doraha, Bhool, Humraz and Naila were among her best films.

Shamim Ara 's distinction hinges on her being the first woman director of the Pakistan film industry. She was honored by Nigar Award for 4 times.

Her acting career came to a halt when she retired as a leading lady in the early 1970s. But that did not stop her from being a part of the Pakistani film industry as she pioneered to produce and direct films on her own.

However, none of those films reached the level of success Shamim Ara had at the height of her acting career. Jaidaad (1959) and Tees Maar Khan (1989) were the only two Punjabi movies in which she performed.

In 1968, she produced her first film Saiqa (1968) which was based on the novel by Razia Butt. The film attracted a large number of viewers especially females.

In 1976, for the first time, she directed film Jeo Aur Jeenay Do (1976). Later she also directed the Diamond Jubilee film Munda Bigra Jaye (1995). Other films she directed include Playboy (1978), Miss Hong Kong (1979), Miss Singapore (1985), Miss Colombo (1984), Lady Smuggler (1987), Lady Commando (1989), Aakhri Mujra (1994), Baita (1994), Haathi Mere Saathi, Munda Bigra Jaye (1995), Hum To Chaley Susral (1996), Miss Istanbul (1996), Hum Kisi Say Kum Nahin (1997), love 95 (1996) and Pal Do Pal (1999).

She ruled the film industry in 50s and 60s.

Shamim had moved to UK with her son in her last years. She came back to Pakistan for a visit but her health deteriorated further and was taken back to UK for medical attention.

She remained ill for about 6 years and left this mortal world on 5th August 2016 in a hospital in UK.

Related Topics

Pakistan India UK World Film And Movies Visit Hong Kong Singapore Colombo Istanbul Shamim Ara August Women 2016 From Industry Best Love

Recent Stories

Japan provides 560 million Yen (5.2 million USD) t ..

10 seconds ago

Supreme Court (SC) orders for completion of oran ..

12 seconds ago

Kashmir issue: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen ..

14 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

12 minutes ago

Upgrdation of road infrastructure in Balochistan N ..

9 minutes ago

U.S. signs deal with EU to increase beef exports

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.