Veteran Film actress 'Shamim Ara' remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Renowned film actress of Pakistan Shamim Ara was remembered on her third death anniversary on Monday (August 5).

Shamim Ara is a big name of Pakistani Film Industry. Her birth name was Putli Bai but she worked in films under the stage name Shamim Ara.

She was born in 1938 in Ali Garh, India and gave many super hit films of that time. Devdas, Doraha, Bhool, Humraz and Naila were among her best films.

Shamim Ara 's distinction hinges on her being the first woman director of the Pakistan film industry. She was honored by Nigar Award for 4 times.

Her acting career came to a halt when she retired as a leading lady in the early 1970s. But that did not stop her from being a part of the Pakistani film industry as she pioneered to produce and direct films on her own.

However, none of those films reached the level of success Shamim Ara had at the height of her acting career. Jaidaad (1959) and Tees Maar Khan (1989) were the only two Punjabi movies in which she performed.

In 1968, she produced her first film Saiqa (1968) which was based on the novel by Razia Butt. The film attracted a large number of viewers especially females.

In 1976, for the first time, she directed film Jeo Aur Jeenay Do (1976). Later she also directed the Diamond Jubilee film Munda Bigra Jaye (1995). Other films she directed include Playboy (1978), Miss Hong Kong (1979), Miss Singapore (1985), Miss Colombo (1984), Lady Smuggler (1987), Lady Commando (1989), Aakhri Mujra (1994), Baita (1994), Haathi Mere Saathi, Munda Bigra Jaye (1995), Hum To Chaley Susral (1996), Miss Istanbul (1996), Hum Kisi Say Kum Nahin (1997), love 95 (1996) and Pal Do Pal (1999).

She ruled the film industry in 50s and 60s.

Shamim had moved to UK with her son in her last years. She came back to Pakistan for a visit but her health deteriorated further and was taken back to UK for medical attention.

She remained ill for about 6 years and left this mortal world on 5th August 2016 in a hospital in UK.