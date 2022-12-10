Veteran Indian actor Veena Kapoor allegedly murdered by son

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the actor has been murdered over a dispute involving a property of INR12 crores in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 10th, 2022) Indian veteran actor Veena Kapoor was allegedly murdered by her own son over a dispute involving a property.

The media reports said that the 74 years old actor was murdered by his son with a baseball bat in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

The suspect, later, dumped the body into the river Matheran n the Raigad district.

The shocking incident came to the limelight after one of Kapoor’s colleagues actor Nilu Kohli took to Instagram and made a post regarding her death. She said that the murdered lady was the veteran acto was living in the posh locality nearby the yesteryear star Jeetendra.

The reports revealed that the man killed his mother and later took her body to an isolated jungle and dumped there.

The suspect was identified as 43 years old Sachin Kapoor and his servant after Kalpataru Society’s Security Supervisor lodged complaint with the police. The police registered case against him and his driver under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and arrested both of them.

Later, the suspect confessed the heinous crime before the Mumbai police when he was interrogated. He said that he took her life to grab a property worth INR12 crore, revealing that they got into argument over the said property and finally he ended up by killing her in a fit of rage.

The veteran actor starred in a number of films and tv serials of the local entertainment industry.