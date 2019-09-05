UrduPoint.com
Veteran Pakistani Actor Abid Ali Passes Away

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 11:56 PM

Veteran Pakistani actor Abid Ali passes away

Legendary Pakistani television actor, director and producer Abid Ali passed away in Karachi, following a prolonged illness,at the age 67, on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Legendary Pakistani television actor, director and producer Abid Ali passed away in Karachi, following a prolonged illness,at the age 67, on Thursday.

According to a private news channel, Abid Ali was suffering from a liver disease. His wife Rabia Abid Ali and daughter Rahma Ali confirmed his death.

Abid Ali was born in 1952 in Quetta, he worked as an actor, director, and producer.

After working at Radio Pakistan, Abid Ali launched a successful career as an actor with the ptv drama 'Jhok Sial' in 1973. But he was perhaps best known for his role as 'Dilawar Khan' in 'Waris', the classic 1979 PTV drama serial.

He was the director and producer of 'Dasht', a 1993 hit drama in which he also played a role of 'Shams Shah'.

He was the recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance Award. He has three daughters, including renowned model and actress Iman Ali, singer Rahma Ali and Maryam Ali.

