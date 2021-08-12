Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

Arts Council president Mohammad Ahmed Shah, Showbiz personalities, and family members, are saddened over the loss.

Karachi(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021) Senior Pakistani actress Durdana Butt passed away. She had been on the ventilator after contracting Covid. The actress was battling cancer, but her condition worsened after she got infected with corona.



Expressing grief over the demise of Durdana Butt, President of Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that Durdana was an honorary member of the Arts Council, we shared a deep old relationship.

She was a great artist in Pakistan. The Arts Council is deeply saddened by her demise. May Almighty bless the departed soul.

The funeral prayer of the late television actress was held at the Sultan Masjid, Defence.