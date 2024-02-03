Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembered

Veteran Pakistani television and film artist Khayyam Sarhadi was remembered on his death anniversary on Saturday . Born on June 12, 1948 he was son of pre-partition film producer and lyricist Zia Sarhadi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Veteran Pakistani television and film artist Khayyam Sarhadi was remembered on his death anniversary on Saturday . Born on June 12, 1948 he was son of pre-partition film producer and lyricist Zia Sarhadi.

After completing his education from England he returned to Pakistan in 1970s andstarted his career from acting and directing theatre plays and later started working in tv dramas with Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) where he was spotted and picked up by noted ptv producer Yawar Hayat Khan.Since then he had worked in thousands of TV dramas and also directed a few of them. Khayyam Sarhadi acted in a number of popular PTV dramas like "Man Chale Ka Sauda", "Sooraj Key Saath Saath", "Anokha Ladla", "Waris" and "Deep Se Deep Jale". He also performed in a few films .

Khayyam Sarhadi died of a sudden heart attack during the shooting of a TV drama serial on February 2, 2011 at the age of 62 in Lahore.