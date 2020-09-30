Veteran TV actor Mirza Shahi dies of coronavirus

Veteran TV actor Mirza Shahi passed away in Karachi on Tuesday, a week after being diagnosed with coronavirus, reported a private news channel on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Veteran tv actor Mirza Shahi passed away in Karachi on Tuesday, a week after being diagnosed with coronavirus, reported a private news channel on Wednesday.

Shahi's health deteriorated after contracting the deadly virus and he was shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi where he was put on a ventilator, his daughter told.

Along with Shai, both his wife and daughter had also tested positive for Covid-19.

The veteran actor entered the East Pakistani film industry in the 1960s with filmstar Nadeem's first movie "Chakori" in 1967.

Following the fall of Dhaka, Mirza moved to Karachi and due to financial hardships he had to take up minor jobs.

Later, he resumed his acting career and worked in several ptv dramas including famous comedy series, "Fifty Fifty".

He also earned fame for appearing in "Hi Jaidi" drama serial with comedian Athar Shah Khan.

Lately, he had been working with private drama production houses.

Shahi's co-stars from the popular TV serial of the early 2000s, Nadaniyan had shown concern over the health of the veteran actor. Actor Yasir Nawaz along with his wife and brother Nida Yasir and Danish Nawaz, all of whom starred in Nadaniyan took to Instagram to bring attention to Shahi's health.