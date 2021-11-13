UrduPoint.com

Veteran TV Actor Sohail Asghar Passes Away

Veteran TV actor Sohail Asghar passes away

People from different walks of life have expresses sorrow and grief over his death.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2021) Veteran tv actor Sohail Asghar passed away after protracted illness in Karachi on Saturday

Sohail Asghar was ill for last one and half year and was undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Born in Lahore, Sohail Asghar devoted his whole life to art. He worked in TV, films and at theatre. He worked as as Radio Jockey from 1978 to 1988 and introduced in TV drama Raat by a Director at ptv Lahore Nusrat Thakur. His first movie was ‘Murad’. He got award for Outstanding Performance at The 1st Indus Drama Awards for this film. He got best actor award for the year 2002 at 12th PTV Awards show organized to mark 40 years of Pakistan Television.

