Vicky Kaushal renews Juhu apartment lease for three years at INR62m

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2025) An interesting details regarding rent of the house of Bollywood star Vickey Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in Juhu area of Mumbai emerged on Monday.

The Indian media reported that Vicky Kaushal renewed the lease of his apartment located in Mumbai’s elite residential area of Juhu for another three years.

As per the registration documents, under the new agreement, the monthly rent will be set at INR1.701 million (Indian Rupees) for the first two years starting from January 2025.

In the third year, the rent will increase to INR1.786 million.

Overall, during the lease period, Vicky Kaushal will pay approximately INR62 million in rent over three years.

The apartment is located in a residential building named Raj Mahal and spans around 2,781.83 square feet. The lease agreement also includes three car parking spaces for Vicky and Katrina's home.

For this apartment, Vicky Kaushal has deposited INR17.5 million as a security deposit, in addition to paying INR169,000 as stamp duty and INR1,000 as registration fee.

It is worth mentioning that Juhu is a well-known residential area in Mumbai, home to many other film celebrities as well.