Video Featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill Performing Energetic Dance Goes Viral

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 03, 2025 | 03:39 PM

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

Videos from the Dholki ceremony of Yashma Gill’s sister Aroob Gill, where Hania performed with Yashma and others, touched fans’ hearts

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2025) A video featuring popular Actors Hania Aamir and Yashma Gill performing an energetic dance went viral on social media on Friday.

The videos from the Dholki ceremony of Yashma Gill’s sister Aroob Gill, where Hania performed with Yashma and others, touched fans’ hearts.

The performance of the actors added an extra charm to the celebrations.

The social media users praised Hania Aamir’s unique style and her magnificent dance performance on stage.

Hania Aamir has become one of Pakistan's leading actresses, having gained immense popularity in a very short time. She is not only beloved in Pakistan but also internationally.

Hania Aamir is the most-followed Pakistani actress on social media.

