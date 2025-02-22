Video Of Fan’s Inappropriate Behavior With Poonam Pandey Goes Viral
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2025 | 12:21 PM
Actress, who was conversing with paparazzi, finds gesture offensive and immediately pushes fan away
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2025) A video of a fan misbehaving with Indian actress and model Poonam Pandey while taking a selfie has gone viral on social media.
According to Indian media, Poonam Pandey was conversing with paparazzi when a fan approached her and requested a selfie.
She agreed to the request but was shocked when the fan suddenly attempted to kiss her without the consent. The video of this inappropriate act circulated online and showed Poonam Pandey visibly enraged at the fan's behavior.
The actress found the gesture offensive and immediately pushed the fan away.
The people present at the scene also reacted to the incident and condemned the fan’s behavior.
Meanwhile, some users speculated that this could be a publicity stunt by the actress on the social media.
