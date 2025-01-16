Video Surfaces After Robbery Attempt At Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan’s Home
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2025 | 02:48 PM
During resistance, Saif Ali Khan came under attack with a knife, caused him to suffer serious injuries
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2025) A video surfaced following the robbery attempt at Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's house.
Around 3am on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, a robbery attempt was made at Saif Ali Khan’s house in the Bandra area of Mumbai, which the actor foiled with resistance.
The Indian media reported that during the resistance, Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife, caused him to suffer serious injuries. Saif was bleeding profusely from his wounds, and since a car was not immediately available, the actor's eldest son, Ibrahim took him to the hospital in a rickshaw.
The hospital sources confirmed that Saif received six wounds in the attack, two of which were deep, and one injury was near his spine.
During the surgery, the doctors found a sharp object about 2-3 inches long near Saif's spine, which is believed to be a fragment of the knife.
On the other hand, a video of Saif Ali Khan's house after the attack also emerged, in which his wife, Kareena Kapoor could be seen standing with the housemaids in the porch.
A rickshaw is also visible in the video.
Kareena Kapoor, in the video, appeared to be questioning the housemaids in a state of distress after the robbery attempt.
