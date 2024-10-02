Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

(@Abdulla99267510)

Actress remained safe while her car got some damage after another vehicle collided with it

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2024) Bollywood actress Vidya Balan narrowly escaped after her car met with a serious accident, the Indian media reported on Wednesday.

The actress was on her way to a meeting in Bandra after shooting for her new film "Tumhari Sulu" when another vehicle collided with her car.

The car accident occurred near Bandra when another vehicle hit Vidya Balan's car.

Fortunately, the actress was unharmed, but her car got some damage.

According to the local media, it was a road accident in which she remained safe.

Actress's film "Tumhari Sulu" is set to be released in theaters on December 1 of this year, with Bhushan Kumar as the producer and Suresh Triveni as the director.