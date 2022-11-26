UrduPoint.com

Vikram Gokhale Passes Away

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 26, 2022 | 04:47 PM

Vikram Gokhale passes away

The veteran actor died after multi organ failure at a local hospital in Pune.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2022) Bollywood actor Vikram Gokhale passed away after multi organ failure on Saturday.

He was 77.

The latest reports say that the actor took his last breath at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. He had been undergoing treatment since November 5.

His daughter confirmed his death.

She said, "This is to confirm that Mr Vikram Gokhale passed away this afternoon. We would like to thank everyone for their good wishes, support and prayers through this difficult time,”.

The reports say that his remains will be taken to Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir and last rites will be performed at Vaikunth.

Gokhale won the National Film Award for best actor category for excellent performance in Anumati, a Marathi film. He made his directorial debut in 2010.

