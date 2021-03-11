Vilification campaign case: FIA files complete challan against Meesha Shafi, others

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday filed a complete challan (charge-sheet) against Meesha Shafi and seven others in a case of running a vilification campaign on social media against singer-actor Ali Zafar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday filed a complete challan (charge-sheet) against Meesha Shafi and seven others in a case of running a vilification campaign on social media against singer-actor Ali Zafar.

The FIA's Cyber Crime Wing filed the complete challan before Judicial Magistrate Zulifqar Bari who conducted the case proceedings.

The court took serious notice of non-appearance of four accused, including Leena Ghani, Fariha Ayub, Haseemus Zaman and Ali Gul Pir, who had sought a one-time exemption from personal appearance due to sickness through their applications.

The court expressed annoyance, observing that how four accused could get sick at the same time. Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing and summoned all accused on the next date of hearing.

It is pertinent to mention here that the FIA had filed the challan in the FIR registered on complaint of Ali Zafar.

The agency declared Meera Shafi alias Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Maham Javaid, Leena Ghani, Haseemus Zaman, Fariha Ayub, Syed Faizan Raza, and Ali Gul Pir guilty in the challan.

The FIA alleged that Meesha Shafi posted false allegations of sexual harassment against Ali Zafar in April 2018 and she failed to produce any evidence in favour of her allegations. The other suspects also failed to provide evidence in favour of the direct allegations posted by them on social media, it added.

In November 2018, Ali Zafar had moved a complaint with FIA, stating that the allegations against him were made under a premeditated plan conspired by Meesha Shafi and others and various fake social media accounts were used for the purpose.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ali Zafar had also filed a defamation suit against Meesha Shafi and it was pending before a sessions court.