'Voice Of Alhamra' Auditions Conclude
Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:14 PM
The Lahore Arts Council's singing competition titled 'Voice of Alhamra' auditions have been completed, in which 20 candidates were selected for the semifinal here on Monday
According to LAC spokesperson, singers from all over Pakistan participated in the audition and presented different songs to impress the judges.
Renowned singers like Hamid Ali Khan, Tarranum Naz and Waris Baig are performing the duty as judges in the 'Voice of Alhamra' competition.
The winners of the contest will get 50,000, 25,000, 20,000 for first, second and third positions, respectively along with certificates. The finals of the competition will be held on Oct 24.