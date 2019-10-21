UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Voice Of Alhamra' Auditions Conclude

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 06:14 PM

'Voice of Alhamra' auditions conclude

The Lahore Arts Council's singing competition titled 'Voice of Alhamra' auditions have been completed, in which 20 candidates were selected for the semifinal here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council's singing competition titled 'Voice of Alhamra' auditions have been completed, in which 20 candidates were selected for the semifinal here on Monday.

According to LAC spokesperson, singers from all over Pakistan participated in the audition and presented different songs to impress the judges.

Renowned singers like Hamid Ali Khan, Tarranum Naz and Waris Baig are performing the duty as judges in the 'Voice of Alhamra' competition.

The winners of the contest will get 50,000, 25,000, 20,000 for first, second and third positions, respectively along with certificates. The finals of the competition will be held on Oct 24.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Hamid Ali Khan Waris Baig All From

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates coal-fired Hub power station

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in ..

1 minute ago

KP Govt initiates online registration of private s ..

1 minute ago

Two Pakistan Railways officers transferred

2 minutes ago

PTI lawmakers granted exemption from hearing

2 minutes ago

Dr Farogh Naseem meets Punjab governor

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.