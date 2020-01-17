UrduPoint.com
Walmart Issues Apology After Insensitive Paul Walker Tweet

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 04:05 PM

Walmart issues apology after insensitive Paul Walker tweet

American multinational retail corporation Walmart had recently landed in hot waters after making a contentious joke on the late actor Paul Walker

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th January, 2020) American multinational retail corporation Walmart had recently landed in hot waters after making a contentious joke on the late actor Paul Walker.The retail company came under fire after its official Twitter responded to a tweet with a joke that hurt the sentiments of the late Fast and the Furious actor's fans as well as family.

The controversial tweet had been in response to a social media user's GIF of a car racing through traffic that came subs4equent to the news of Walmart selling Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls."Hey, Paul Walker, click it or ticket," Walmart had said in the now-deleted tweet.After the tweet racked up backlash from netizens, Walmart issued an apology through a spokesperson speaking to PEOPLE: "We apologize to Paul Walker's family, friends and fans.

The tweet was posted in poor judgement and has been removed."

