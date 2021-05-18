UrduPoint.com
‘Want To Say Lot About How I Beat The Virus But It Can Offend COVID Fan Clubs,’ Says Kangana Ranaut

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 01:25 PM

‘Want to say lot about how I beat the virus but it can offend COVID fan clubs,’ says Kangana Ranaut

The Bollywood Star has informed her fans through her Instagram stories that she has tested negative for COVID-19.  

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2021) Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut informed her fans that she tested negative for COVID-19.

Kangana Ranaut posted a cryptic note on her Instagram stories.

The Queen starlet said although she defeated the virus, she would not be giving any tips on how she did it, because she was ‘told not to offend COVID-fan clubs’.

The actress wrote, “Hello everyone today I tested negative for COVID, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs ....”

“Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus .... Anyway thanks for your wishes and love,” she added.

Kangana had tested positive for COVID-19 about two weeks ago.

She had called COVID-19 a small time flu.

The actress had written on her social media account: “I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people.,”.

Twitter had earlier suspended her account and later Instagram also followed the suit over her statement about COVID-19.

