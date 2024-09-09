Warsi Beg Criticizes Wasim Akram Over 'Badoo Baddi' Video
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2024 | 03:22 PM
Singer says Wasim Akram instead of promoting legend singers is promoting Chahat like people
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2024) Popular singer Warsi Beg has expressed his displeasure with former cricketer and "Swing Sultan" Wasim Akram for creating a video of the song 'Badoo Baddi.'
Recently, Warsi Beg appeared as a guest on actor and host Ahmed Ali Butt's podcast, where he discussed his career and the state of Pakistani music.
In response to a question from the host, Warsi Beg lamented that people today are not interested in learning music. He noted that even if someone has a slightly good voice, they consider themselves a singer.
He further mentioned that while there are music teachers today who provide exceptional and outstanding instruction, people are reluctant to seek out these teachers.
Instead, social media has turned individuals like Chahat Fateh Ali into "singers."
Warsi Beg also commented on Wasim Akram’s 'Badoo Baddi' video, expressing his disappointment that Akram has made a video of Chahat’s song but never made a video of a Madam Noor Jehan song.
Warsi Beg concluded by saying that instead of promoting talented artists, the focus is often on those who are popular on social media. He emphasized that Chahat should remain as she is and not be made out to be another Fateh Ali Khan.
