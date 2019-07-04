Was offered role opposite to Akshay Kumar: Maya Ali

Pakistani stunning actress Maya Ali has said that she was offered role opposite to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for which she also visited India for audition

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Pakistani stunning actress Maya Ali has said that she was offered role opposite to Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for which she also visited India for audition.In a statement, the actress said that she wanted to perform in Bollywood as she is fan of Karan Johar's movies but due to some reasons she was unable to pursue career there.

Maya further said that she admires acting style of Indian actor Ranveer Singh and would love to do work with him.