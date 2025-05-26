WATCH: Mahira Khan Faces Harassment During Promotion Of Love Guru In London
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 26, 2025 | 02:02 PM
Some individuals allegedly touched Mahira Khan inappropriately, and visibly upset her in dense crowd
London — Pakistan’s renowned actress Mahira Khan reportedly faced harassment during a promotional event for her upcoming film Lo Gru in London. Videos of the incident quickly circulated on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern.
The latest reports suggested that Mahira Khan arrived at the event held in Alford Town alongside fellow actor Humayun Saeed. However, security personnel at the venue struggled to control the large crowd, resulting in several individuals reportedly harassing the actress.
Viral footage shows Mahira attempting to enter a store amid a dense crowd.
During this time, some individuals allegedly touched her inappropriately, and visibly upset the actress.
The harassment included inappropriate physical contact by both a security guard and people inside the store as Mahira entered.
The incident took place while she was on her way to the terrace for a fan meet-and-greet session planned as part of the promotional activities.
Despite the incident, sources claimed the promotional event continued as scheduled, as payments for the session had been made to the actors in advance.
However, close associates of Mahira Khan stated that although she had signed the film, she did not receive any payment for attending the promotional event. They also described the events during the occasion as shocking.
Moreover, a female reporter from private media was reportedly harassed at the same event. The reporter filed a complaint with the police, who have since summoned her for further questioning.
This incident sparked debate about security measures and the safety of celebrities during public events abroad.
