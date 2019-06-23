WC 2019: Celebs rally support for Pakistan against South Africa

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Along with the cricket experts, Pakistani celebs are also extending their support for the Pakistani team.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd June, 2019) Pakistan is playing its sixth match of the ICC World Cup 2019 against South Africa at Lord’s today.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat first in a must-win World Cup clash against fellow strugglers South Africa at Lord's on Sunday.

Pakistan and South Africa both need a victory to keep their slender hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.

With only one win a piece, neither side have any margin for error in the first match of the tournament to be staged at Lord's, cricket's spiritual home, in north London.

Pakistan team has been urged to forget about the past and win the remaining four-matches of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, with pride, as finishing on a high note matters in the tournament.

Here's what they are saying:

Ali Zafar

Humayun Saeed

Veena Malik

Bilal Ashraf

Gohar Rasheed