‘We are being treated like slaves in our own country,’ says Kangana Ranaut

The actress says they can’t celebrate our festivals, can’t speak truth and defend their ancestors.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2020) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut said she was tired of being treated like a slave in her own country India.

“We can’t celebrate our festivals, can’t speak truth and defend our ancestors, we can’t condemn terrorism,” the actress said.

She also questioned that what point was of such a shameful enslaved life controlled by the keepers of darkness.