UrduPoint.com

"Welcome To My Heart," Swara Tells Her Husband Fahad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 17, 2023 | 03:07 PM

"Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fahad

The actress while sharing an interesting video of their love story has said that her heart chaotic but it is yours.

Mumbai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2023) Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker shared an interesting video with her husband Fahad Ahmad on the social media.

The actor shared the video after getting married to him in court.

The video was about their first meeting at a rally, the flirty WhatsApp conversations, the pet who played cupid besides their love-filled video calls.

Bhasker captioned the video “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first.

And then we found each other!”

“Welcome to my heart. It’s chaotic but it’s yours!," she added.

The fans and followers liked and comments their video soon as it surfaced on the social media.

Swara Bhasker tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in a court yesterday. The full-fledged ceremony with rituals will be held in March.

The much-in-love couple posed for pictures and videos to the shutterbugs after registering their union under the Special Marriage Act.

Related Topics

Bollywood Social Media Marriage Married March All WhatsApp Court Love

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional ..

UAE participates in Conference of WMO’s Regional Association I in Ethiopia

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abra ..

Saif bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurate Abrahamic Family House, a new cent ..

2 hours ago
 SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Doga ..

SC suspends transfer orders of Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as CCPO Lahore

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 PM assures continuous support, relief assistance t ..

PM assures continuous support, relief assistance to quake-hit Turkiye

4 hours ago
 UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid oper ..

UN launches $1 billion appeal to scale-up aid operations in Türkiye

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.