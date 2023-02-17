"Welcome to my heart," Swara tells her husband Fahad

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress while sharing an interesting video of their love story has said that her heart chaotic but it is yours.

Mumbai: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2023) Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker shared an interesting video with her husband Fahad Ahmad on the social media.

The actor shared the video after getting married to him in court.

The video was about their first meeting at a rally, the flirty WhatsApp conversations, the pet who played cupid besides their love-filled video calls.

Bhasker captioned the video “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first.

And then we found each other!”

“Welcome to my heart. It’s chaotic but it’s yours!," she added.

The fans and followers liked and comments their video soon as it surfaced on the social media.

Swara Bhasker tied the knot with Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in a court yesterday. The full-fledged ceremony with rituals will be held in March.

The much-in-love couple posed for pictures and videos to the shutterbugs after registering their union under the Special Marriage Act.