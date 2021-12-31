What is the best part of Kareena Kapoor’s year?

(@FahadShabbir)

The actress has shared adorable photo of her son Jehangir Ali Khan who was born in February 2021

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2021) Bollywood Star Kareena Kapoor was blessed with Jehangir Ali Khan during 2021.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the adorable picture of Jeh who was born in February 2021, saying that his two teeth were the best part of her year.

She wrote, "His two teeth…the best part of 2021#31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all…,".

In the picture, Jeh is seen playing with his toys.

Kareena and her husband tied the knot in October 2012 and they welcomed their elder son Taimur Ali Khan four years after their marriage in 2016.