What Kubra Khan Thinks About Praise Of Physical Appearance In Songs?

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2022 | 03:28 PM

What Kubra Khan thinks about praise of physical appearance in songs?

The actress says qualities like kindness, acceptance or being humble also deserve to be praised in the songs.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th,, 2022) Lollywood star Kubra Khan has opened up praising someone’s physical appearance, saying that beauty is not always skin deep.

Taking to Twitter, The sinf-e-Ahan star says, “So..You know how we have these beautiful songs..that always talk about Qatilana ankhen, jism jaise ajanta ki murat,Zulfen or khusboo. How come we never talk about the inner traits? Like how someone is kind..or has a beautiful heart..or how someone is inspiring.ImJusThinkinOutLoud,”.

In another tweet, she says, “Don’t get be wrong, I’m a sucker for these songs like the next person.

So beautifully romantic & swoon worthy.. I know Even when/if I’m 70 I’d want to be told I’m beautiful by my partner but then I got thinking.. what about the beauty within..,”.

The actress went on to say, “Like, I’m sure like me many of you would love it more if your dude or duddette said to you “ yaar, khoobsurat to hai he, lekin insaan Kamaal hai, dil kamaal hai” or am I wrong? .. again just thinkin out loud so don’t kill me. k tenks bye,”.

Kubra Khan says qualities like kindness, acceptance or being humble also deserve to be praised in the songs.

