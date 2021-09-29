‘When we do shootings we lie’

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2021) Lollwood actress Meera jee on Wednesday said that marriage, love and all the acts they perform on the sets have nothing to do with the reality.

She was speaking in the context of a case registered against her what she said a fake case.

“When we shoot we speak lie, ” said Meera, pointing out that love, marriage and all the acts they performing for a drama or a film have nothing to do with the reality. The actress said that Pakistan film industry faced billions of rupees loss after a fake case was registered against her.

She said that many investors who wanted to come to Pakistan and wanted to investment turned away because of the case against her. She believed that had a fake case not been registered against her lot of films would have been there in the market.