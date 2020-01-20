“Whether I should withdraw from Zindagi-Tamasha,” asks Sarmad Khoosat

(@fidahassanain)

The filmmaker shared letter on his twitter account and said that he was receiving threatening calls. He made it clear to everyone that his upcoming movie did not contain objectionable content rather it was a piece of art.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Pont News-Jan 20th, 2020) Filmmaker and producer Sarmad Khosat revealed that he was receiving threatening phone calls and messages for his upcoming film “Zindagi Tamasha”.

He revealed these threats through his Twitter account and addressed Prime Minister and Pakistani public in his open letter. He shared the copies of the letter on his Twitter account.

Three days before the open message, he wrote a letter to the PM over hurdles being faced by him in connection with release of his upcoming film “Zindagi Tamasha”.

Khosa said that actor "Manto" , however, remained far from naming the people who were using coercion in order to stop him from releasing "Zindagi Tamasha".

Zindagi Tamasha is about a bilingual movie which has been shot in Lahore while his sister Kanwal Khoosat is co-producer. NCA Fresh graduate Nirmal Bano wrote the movie while Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz, Arif Hasan and Ali Qureshi in pivotal roles while Sarmad will have a special appearance in the upcoming film.