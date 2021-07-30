"White Snake 2" Continues To Stay Atop Chinese Box Office Chart

UrduPoint.com
Domestic animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake," the latest cinematic production centered on the ancient Chinese legend of the White Snake, continued to dominate the Chinese mainland box office on Thursday, the China Movie Data Information Network reported on Friday

Sequel to Light Chaser Animation's hit "White Snake," the film took in more than 20.5 million Yuan (about 3.2 million U.S. Dollars) in box office, bringing its total box office revenue to 300 million yuan on the seventh day since its debut.

Following its lead was "Chinese Doctors," a cinematic depiction of China's efforts in combating the COVID-19 epidemic. It generated more than 13.5 million yuan on Thursday, with its total box office revenue exceeding 1.2 billion yuan.

Coming in third was the action crime thriller "Raging Fire" that tells a story about police hunt for a gang of drug traffickers. Starring Hong Kong action actor Donnie Yen, the film pocketed more than 13.4 million yuan of pre-sale on the opening day.

