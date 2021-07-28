"White Snake 2" Leads Chinese Box Office Chart

(@Aneesah05582539)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) --:Domestic animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake," the latest cinematic production centered on the ancient Chinese legend of the White Snake, continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart on Tuesday, the China Movie Data Information Network reported on Wednesday.

Sequel to Light Chaser Animation's hit "White Snake," the film took in more than 28 million Yuan (about 4.31 million U.S. Dollars) in box office, bringing the total box office to 254 million yuan on the fifth day since its debut.

Following its lead was "Chinese Doctors," a cinematic depiction of China's efforts in combating the COVID-19 epidemic. It generated more than 18.38 million yuan on Tuesday, with its total box office nearing 1.19 billion yuan.