UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"White Snake 2" Leads Chinese Box Office Chart

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 35 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:26 PM

Domestic animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake," the latest cinematic production centered on the ancient Chinese legend of the White Snake, continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart on Tuesday, the China Movie Data Information Network reported on Wednesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) --:Domestic animated film "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake," the latest cinematic production centered on the ancient Chinese legend of the White Snake, continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart on Tuesday, the China Movie Data Information Network reported on Wednesday.

Sequel to Light Chaser Animation's hit "White Snake," the film took in more than 28 million Yuan (about 4.31 million U.S. Dollars) in box office, bringing the total box office to 254 million yuan on the fifth day since its debut.

Following its lead was "Chinese Doctors," a cinematic depiction of China's efforts in combating the COVID-19 epidemic. It generated more than 18.38 million yuan on Tuesday, with its total box office nearing 1.19 billion yuan.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Lead Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicts 9 accused, 6 com ..

1 minute ago

Noor Mukadam murder case: Ex-ambassador launch cam ..

16 minutes ago

DP World reports strong volume growth of 17.1% in ..

16 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre allows trucks to use A ..

47 minutes ago

Uzbekistan sees record daily COVID-19 cases since ..

21 minutes ago

EPA issues legal notice to Rawal Hospital for poor ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.